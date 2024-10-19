Karwa Chauth in Lucknow | Lucknawi begums up their look game with best deals

With Karwa Chauth just a day away and it’s raining offers for those celebrating the festival. Be it complete makeovers, make-up, grooming or mehndi sessions you name it, and you are sure to get a deal. Beauty treatment at a wellness centre (Angel Life Cosmetology and Wellness )

Time for a makeover

“The festival is entirely dedicated to women. For that day, we are privileged beings. That was the reason, I waited to go for a complete makeover. For long I have waited to change my look with brand new hair colour and cut as well as getting my nails done and of course taking up regular medicated facials for good skin. The offers were many, so I opted for the best ones,” says Ritu Kapoor, a home maker from Aliganj.

Dr Shweta Srivastava says, “This is a fact that around Karwa Chauth our work doubles up. We at Angel Life Cosmetology were getting enquiries about different treatments, wellness sessions and skin scans. Many have started the prep a month before with numerous packages available and then we came up with ₹2,999 bonanza that includes four of the best of four services at this price, we are having difficulty in adjusting all the bookings. Sabko deal chahiye to look their best.”

Step up your makeup

Ample offers are there for those who just believe in going for a perfect makeup and hairdo to up their look game for Karwa Chauth.

“For the day, the Lucknawi women are going for the best of deals. I have six bookings for the day, my staff will be overworked, as with a day more to go I know there will be more bookings. You can’t say no as it’s more about the significance of the festival in our lives. The cost for an HD session is ₹35k in our offer package and can go over with the choice of brand opted, as that is completely the client’s choice. Young and middle-aged women both prefer HD over airbrush for Karwa Chauth and that’s why I designed the deal with this in mind,” says the founder-owner Vandana Pandey Makeover.

Another make-up artist, Smita Rungta who runs a home salon, adds, “Many clients have designed their looks and have connected with us on social media. I gave them a professional scan before eventually deciding their final festival make-up look.”