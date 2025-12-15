Search
Mon, Dec 15, 2025
Kashi has changed a lot under PM’s leadership: MP CM

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Updated on: Dec 15, 2025 09:08 pm IST

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav praised Kashi's transformation under PM Modi, visited temples, and paid tribute to UP minister Girish Chandra Yadav's father.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said Kashi has transformed a lot under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The MP CM made the remark while talking to reporters at Baba Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham gate.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav offering prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple on December 15. (HT photo)
Earlier, he also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath (KV) and Kal Bhairava temples during his visit to Varanasi. Yadav spent around 20 minutes inside the KV temple during which he also saw the KV Corridor. Yadav also extended best wishes to BJP’s new working president Nitin Nabin.

Thereafter, he left for Jaunpur where he visited the house of UP minister Girish Chandra Yadav and paid tribute to his father Savadhu Yadav.

“Today, I visited the residence of Girish Chandra Yadav, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sports and Youth Welfare in the Uttar Pradesh government, in Samaspur Panieriyan, Jaunpur, to pay my respects to his late father. I pray to Lord Rama to grant peace to the departed soul,” the MP CM wrote on X.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Kashi has changed a lot under PM's leadership: MP CM
