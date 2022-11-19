Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Kashi-Tamil Sangamam: Wooden dolls the cynosure of all eyes at exhibition

lucknow news
Updated on Nov 19, 2022 11:53 PM IST

Displaying wooden dolls and artifacts, this stall run by K Rangnathan and his wife stands out among the other kiosks, which also highlighted the rich culture and tradition of Tamil Nadu, an exhibition in Varanasi

K Rangnathan, a wood-craftsman from Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu, at his stall in Varanasi during an exhibition held as part of the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam. (HT Photo)
ByOliver Fredrick, Varanasi

Stall number 13 was the centre of attraction at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) amphitheatre ground where an exhibition to mark the month-long Kashi-Tamil Sangamam is being held in Varanasi.

Displaying unique wooden dolls and artifacts, this stall run by K Rangnathan and his wife stood out among the other kiosks, which also highlighted the rich culture and tradition of Tamil Nadu.

“These dolls are unique. Nowhere (else) in the world are these dolls available. We are the last persons who know this ancient art that is used to make these artifacts,” says K Rangnathan, a wood-craftsman from Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. The price of the items range from 200 to 2000 each.

“Though I heard a lot about Kashi, but it’s the first time I am visiting Kashi (Varanasi),” says Ranganathan, who has devoted 40 years to his craft.

Ranganathan has also received a state award for his work.

What makes his dolls unique is the etching art that is used in giving shape to wooden blocks, eventually transforming them into colourful dolls and other artifacts.

“These woods are burnt to etch and make different patterns on the wood,” he adds.

The artifacts are prepared from teel wood that is imported from Germany, he says.

Though the art is unique, its demand has decreased as people nowadays prefer technical advancements, he says.

He expects events like Kashi-Tamil Sangamam to give a boost to his dwindling business.

“I am sure such mega events (will) not only strengthen the cultural ties between the two places, but will also be a blessing in disguise for craftsmen,” says Rangnathan as he praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting such events.

Other than Rangnathan’s stall, the exhibition has other stalls. More than 2500 delegates from across the country are taking part in the event highlighting the culture and tradition of Tamil Nadu.

People have hailed the event, saying it will create awareness among the present generation and highlight the cultural links between the two places.

