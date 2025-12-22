Kaushambi: Fiancé used obscene video to seek 1 cr dowry, FIR filed

Kaushambi police have booked a George Town resident of Prayagraj and his family members after a businessman from Manjhanpur alleged that his daughter was threatened with the circulation of an obscene video and a dowry demand of ₹1 crore following her engagement. Representational image (Sourced)

According to police, the complainant stated that his daughter’s engagement with Utkarsh Agarwal, a resident of George Town, Prayagraj, was solemnised on June 9, 2025, and the marriage was fixed for February 8, 2026. After the engagement, the accused allegedly began communicating with the woman through audio and video calls.

The complainant alleged that during this period, the accused fiancé recorded an obscene video of his daughter and later threatened to make it viral on social media if a dowry of ₹1 crore was not paid. It was also alleged that the accused’s sister, Niyati Agarwal, made similar threats over phone calls.

The woman’s father further alleged that when he visited the accused’s house to discuss the issue, the accused fiancé, along with his father, Shobhit Agarwal alias Nate and mother Shipra, allegedly abused him and refused to proceed with the marriage unless the dowry demand was met.

Following the complaint submitted to Kaushambi SP Rajesh Kumar on December 19, a case was registered at Nagar Kotwali police station against the accused fiancé and three of his family members.

SP Rajesh Kumar said that based on the complaint, an FIR has been lodged against four accused and the station inspector has been directed to conduct a thorough investigation and take action as per law.