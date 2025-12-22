Search
Mon, Dec 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Kaushambi: Fiancé used obscene video to seek 1 cr dowry, FIR filed

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Published on: Dec 22, 2025 03:36 am IST

According to police, the complainant stated that his daughter’s engagement with Utkarsh Agarwal, a resident of George Town, Prayagraj, was solemnised on June 9, 2025, and the marriage was fixed for February 8, 2026. After the engagement, the accused allegedly began communicating with the woman through audio and video calls.

Kaushambi police have booked a George Town resident of Prayagraj and his family members after a businessman from Manjhanpur alleged that his daughter was threatened with the circulation of an obscene video and a dowry demand of 1 crore following her engagement.

Representational image (Sourced)
Representational image (Sourced)

According to police, the complainant stated that his daughter’s engagement with Utkarsh Agarwal, a resident of George Town, Prayagraj, was solemnised on June 9, 2025, and the marriage was fixed for February 8, 2026. After the engagement, the accused allegedly began communicating with the woman through audio and video calls.

The complainant alleged that during this period, the accused fiancé recorded an obscene video of his daughter and later threatened to make it viral on social media if a dowry of 1 crore was not paid. It was also alleged that the accused’s sister, Niyati Agarwal, made similar threats over phone calls.

The woman’s father further alleged that when he visited the accused’s house to discuss the issue, the accused fiancé, along with his father, Shobhit Agarwal alias Nate and mother Shipra, allegedly abused him and refused to proceed with the marriage unless the dowry demand was met.

Following the complaint submitted to Kaushambi SP Rajesh Kumar on December 19, a case was registered at Nagar Kotwali police station against the accused fiancé and three of his family members.

SP Rajesh Kumar said that based on the complaint, an FIR has been lodged against four accused and the station inspector has been directed to conduct a thorough investigation and take action as per law.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Kaushambi: Fiancé used obscene video to seek 1 cr dowry, FIR filed
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Kaushambi police have registered a case against a George Town resident and his family after a businessman alleged threats against his daughter following her engagement, including a dowry demand of Rs 1 crore and the circulation of an obscene video. The engagement occurred on June 9, 2025, with the marriage set for February 8, 2026.