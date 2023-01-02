Keep tabs on changing Covid situation, activate all ICUs: U.P. CM Yogi to officials

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the health department to closely monitor the changing situation of Covid in the state in view of the surge in cases in various countries.

“The situation in Uttar Pradesh is normal. There are 49 active cases in the state and positivity rate is 0.01%. In December, more than 9.6 lakh sample tests were conducted in which 103 cases were confirmed. While in last 24 hours, 42,000 sample tests have been done in various laboratories. Yet the people and the health machinery should remain alert and careful,” he said in a high-level Team 9 meeting held in Lok Bhawan here on Monday. Team 9 is a group of top state officials constituted for Covid management in Uttar Pradesh.

“The shortcomings found in the hospitals during the mock drills conducted in December should be rectified immediately. The intensive care units (ICUs) set up by the state government in various hospitals during the pandemic should be kept functional. Anaesthetists, specialist doctors and technicians should be available in all ICUs. Three technicians should be deployed on the oxygen plants installed in the hospitals,” he said.

“The officials should thoroughly scrutinise the posting of specialist doctors, functioning of medical equipment, availability of paramedical staff in all the hospitals run by the health or medical education department. There should be no shortage of staff, equipment or medicine in hospitals. Mock drills should be conducted in hospitals to check their working,” Yogi added.

“Uttar Pradesh is ahead of the other states in terms of Covid vaccination. At present, more than 11 lakh doses are available in the state. The officials concerned should maintain regular contacts with the central government for adequate availability of the vaccine according to the demand. The utility of the vaccine in prevention of Covid is evident. People should be made aware to take precaution dose of the vaccine and the campaign should be expedited,” the CM said.

He further said the new variant of Covid-19 should be continuously monitored. The genome sequencing of the samples of the new cases should be done and the daily testing of the samples should be increased. Those suffering from serious or incurable disease and the elderly should take precautions, he added.

“There is a possibility of the increase in fresh Covid cases in the coming days. In such a situation, we have to be alert. It’s not the time to panic but to be alert and careful. Covid protocol should be followed to check the spread of the disease. People should be made aware to wear face masks in public places. The public address system should be activated,” the CM said.

“During the last two-and-a-half years of the pandemic, personnel in large numbers were temporarily posted to maintain health services. They put their life at risk. Discharge of duties by these personnel is inspiring and the spirit of their service is commendable,” Yogi added.

The service given by these personnel should be counted in future appointments by the health department. They should be given preference in appointments. For the appointment of the temporary personnel, a recruitment rule should be prepared. Payment of outstanding honorarium should be made immediately to all temporary/outsourcing personnel who gave their service during the pandemic, the CM said.