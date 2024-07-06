Keep tech updated, show empathy to patients: CM to docs

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday evening said while medical institutions must keep themselves technologically updated, they also need to be compassionate towards patients and their attendants. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a programme organised by a cancer care institute in Gorakhpur on Friday (Sourced)

“If such institutions or professionals don’t upgrade themselves with the tide of time and demand, they will then lose their relevance... Cutting-edge technology and compassionate human behaviour are crucial for medical institutions. Doctors, paramedical staff and nurses should empathise with patients and treat their pain as their own,” the CM noted.

While inaugurating a radiology unit at Hanuman Prasad Poddar Cancer Institute here on Friday evening, Adityanath said the Jan Arogya Scheme and CM Relief Fund played a crucial role in ensuring that people had access to the best treatments. He urged the institutions to keep themselves updated with the latest research activities in medicine.

Stating that medical institutions could do better in cooperating with the government, he asked others to take a cue from the cancer institute. He praised the hospital officials for adopting the latest technologies. He underlined the sacrifices of Bhai ji and Radha Baba for the betterment of humanity and poor people and observed that the cancer hospital had been treating people for 50 years.

Earlier, the CM held a review meeting with officials in Basti on development projects and directed them to step up security arrangements in view of Moharram starting next week and Kanwar Yatra from July 22.

The CM also asked district authorities to ensure a cent per cent enrollment of students in schools and the effective implementation of the Dastak campaign.

The CM reviewed the preparation for flood control and law and order situation in the division from the Basti circuit house. He directed officials to complete all flood-related preparations in advance and monitor vulnerable embankments.

While reviewing the School Chalo Abhiyan, the CM instructed the local basic shiksha adhikari to ensure the timely enrollment of children in schools and conduct surprise inspections of schools.

Reviewing measures to control the spread of communicable diseases, the CM said in case of shortage the district magistrate might be approached to request the engagement of more doctors.