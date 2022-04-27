Keep your workstations clean or be ready to pay a fine: Municipal commissioner tells employees
Municipal commissioner Ajay Kumar Dwivedi made a surprise inspection at the municipal corporation office on Wednesday. He warned the employees, who had pan masala spit marks near their seats, to keep the premises neat and clean.
He also asked the employees to maintain the LMC records properly. Dwivedi warned that next time the erring employee would have to dole out a fine of ₹1000, which would be deducted from their salary, for spitting inside the building after chewing pan masala, or tobacco, for not keeping the office tidy and for poor maintenance of LMC records.
“Some of the office stations were poorly maintained. They were full of pan stains, so I directed the employees to maintain the office stations properly or get ready to pay a heavy fine. I have also directed the employees to maintain office records,” municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said.
Dwivedi also directed the officials to paste the citizen charter outside the entrance of the office and at various other places in which the name of the services provided by the municipal corporation must be clearly mentioned. He also directed the employees to paste the list of fees charged by LMC for various kinds of work and along with this, instructions were given to uniformly place the nameplates mentioning the name and designation of the officer outside every room.
Dwivedi also directed to impose a fine of ₹1000 on employees who fail to keep their shelves, cupboards, tables and chairs clean.
He also instructed the officials to start the process of identifying the old irrelevant records in the office and getting them vetted out in seven days. Besides asking for proper management of garbage, Dwivedi also issued instructions to replace the defunct fire extinguishers.
“Today, I let everyone off with a warning, but next time employees would face a fine if the office is not clean or records are not well maintained,” Dwivedi said.
-
Prepare crisp presentation of dev schemes for ministers: Uttar Pradesh CS to DMs
Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Wednesday directed district magistrates (DMs) to prepare a crisp and effective presentation on development-oriented schemes for the ministers who will be visiting districts to take stock of development activities. The government, he said, had made 18 groups of ministers, one each for every division.
-
Fees for PUC certificate hiked by 30% for two-wheelers, 28% for four-wheelers in Maharashtra
In a circular issued by the state transport commissioner Avinash Dakhane on Wednesday, the Pollution Under Control certificate fee has been increased by 30 per cent for two-wheelers and 28 per cent for four-wheelers. As per the circular, for the last few months, there was a demand by the PUC authorised centres to increase the fee for pollution tests and accordingly it was hiked.
-
State to ask Centre to reduce 9-month gap for booster dose
Mumbai Due to the steady rise in Covid cases over the last couple of weeks, the state government is planning to ask the union government to make vaccination mandatory and reduce the nine-month gap for the booster jab. Meanwhile, in an indication that mandatory masking may soon make a comeback, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray also urged people to voluntarily mask up and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.
-
Two shot dead over land dispute in Prayagraj
Two persons were shot dead in a shootout allegedly in a dispute over a plot of land at Meerapatti locality under Dhumanganj police station of Prayagraj on Wednesday. The accused a real estate agent, Deepak Vishwakarma, has been detained by police in this connection. SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar said the deceased were identified as Mohd Yasir, 48 and 32 who were known to the accused, Sultan Ahmad.
-
MVA minister Bacchu Kadu accused of ₹1.95 crore fraud, booked
An independent minister from Amravati district, Kadu is accused of financial irregularities worth ₹1.95 crore. He is the fourth minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government to face various charges. Kadu, who was elected from Achalpur assembly constituency, has been charged with sections 405, 409, 420, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code. Kadu has founded Prahar Janshakti Party that works for the cause of farmers.
