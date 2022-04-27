Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Keep your workstations clean or be ready to pay a fine: Municipal commissioner tells employees
Keep your workstations clean or be ready to pay a fine: Municipal commissioner tells employees

Municipal commissioner Ajay Kumar Dwivedi said 1000 would be deducted as a fine from the salaries of employees of LMC who spit near their seats and do not keep the place clean
Municipal commissioner Ajay Kumar Dwivedi made a surprise inspection at the municipal corporation office on Wednesday and warned employees, who had pan masala spit marks near their seats, to keep the premises neat and clean. (File photo)
Municipal commissioner Ajay Kumar Dwivedi made a surprise inspection at the municipal corporation office on Wednesday and warned employees, who had pan masala spit marks near their seats, to keep the premises neat and clean.
Updated on Apr 27, 2022 10:31 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Municipal commissioner Ajay Kumar Dwivedi made a surprise inspection at the municipal corporation office on Wednesday. He warned the employees, who had pan masala spit marks near their seats, to keep the premises neat and clean.

He also asked the employees to maintain the LMC records properly. Dwivedi warned that next time the erring employee would have to dole out a fine of 1000, which would be deducted from their salary, for spitting inside the building after chewing pan masala, or tobacco, for not keeping the office tidy and for poor maintenance of LMC records.

“Some of the office stations were poorly maintained. They were full of pan stains, so I directed the employees to maintain the office stations properly or get ready to pay a heavy fine. I have also directed the employees to maintain office records,” municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said.

Dwivedi also directed the officials to paste the citizen charter outside the entrance of the office and at various other places in which the name of the services provided by the municipal corporation must be clearly mentioned. He also directed the employees to paste the list of fees charged by LMC for various kinds of work and along with this, instructions were given to uniformly place the nameplates mentioning the name and designation of the officer outside every room.

Dwivedi also directed to impose a fine of 1000 on employees who fail to keep their shelves, cupboards, tables and chairs clean.

He also instructed the officials to start the process of identifying the old irrelevant records in the office and getting them vetted out in seven days. Besides asking for proper management of garbage, Dwivedi also issued instructions to replace the defunct fire extinguishers.

“Today, I let everyone off with a warning, but next time employees would face a fine if the office is not clean or records are not well maintained,” Dwivedi said.

