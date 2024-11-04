Ken-Betwa link project: U.P. cabinet nod to revival of Ken canal system

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Monday approved the state government’s proposal for expenditure of ₹1191.51 crore for the revival of Ken canal system under the Ken-Betwa link project. Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh during the state cabinet meeting in Lucknow on November 4. (HT photo)

Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh said, “The Ken-Betwa link project is the first out of the 16 link projects of the country. It’s the component of National Perspective Plan for water resources development under the river linking project.”

The Ken-Betwa link project is a multipurpose project in the drought-prone Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh that will provide irrigation, hydropower and drinking water supply benefits to both the states.

The project proposes to connect both the rivers through a link channel to flow the excess water of the Ken river into the Betwa. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Uttar Pradesh government, the Madhya Pradesh government and the Centre on March 22, 2021 for the implementation of Ken-Betwa link national Project, Singh said.

The works on Ken-Betwa link project was approved by the Union cabinet on December 8, 2021. Approval for the project worth ₹44,605 ​​crore was issued on December 22, 2021 by the ministry of Jal Shakti, water resources, river development and Ganga conservation department, he added.

The estimated cost of the project first work—”Project for Restoration of Ken Canal System” to be implemented under the Ken-Betwa link project approved by the Union cabinet was given green signal by Central Water Commission, New Delhi on April 24, 2024. The state expenditure committee on June 28, 2024 gave its approval.

The provision of financial arrangement of the project in the ratio of 90:10 between the Centre and the UP government is included in the Centre’s approval.

With the implementation of the project of restoration of Ken canal system, the restoration of damaged and dilapidated sections of the canals and repair/reconstruction of the constructed concrete structures will be completed and the canal system will operate at full capacity.

There will be regular availability of water for irrigation in the tail parts of the canal at the time of maximum demand, Singh said.

“The water in the Ken canal system is used from July to December according to the quantity available in the river. The present Ken canal system is providing irrigation facility to rabi crop in Banda district,” the minister said.

“The restoration work of Ken canal system has been proposed from 2025 to 2028 during the canal closure period from January to June so that there is no disruption in its operation,” he added.

The project is proposed to be completed in 2027-28. In addition to the present irrigated area of ​​87,784 hectares in Banda district, the additional unirrigated area— 79,191 hectares— will be also irrigated.

Thus, total 1,66,975 hectares area will be irrigated through Ken canal system in Banda and approximately 1,60,000 farmers will be benefitted, Singh said.

He said the cabinet also gave its approval to the state government’s proposal for the second phase of the Madhya Ganga Canal project (Amroha, Moradabad and Sambhal districts) as well as Bhaurat dam project in Lalitpur district.