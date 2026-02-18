Kerala tourism unveils ‘Travel Now, Post Later’ campaign at Lucknow

Pitching itself as a destination for “mindful travel” ahead of the summer holiday rush, Kerala tourism on Tuesday unveiled a new all-India campaign titled: ‘Travel Now, Post Later,’ urging travellers to experience a place before posting about it on social media. The initiative will run across Kerala tourism’s digital platforms and is backed by a dedicated microsite. (Classical art forms are being presented)

The campaign, launched during a tourism outreach event in Lucknow, seeks to shift the focus from curated online performances to immersive, on-ground experiences. Officials said the idea is to encourage visitors to “be present in the moment” rather than viewing travel only through the lens of digital sharing.

The initiative will run across Kerala tourism’s digital platforms and is backed by a dedicated microsite. It also forms part of a broader promotional push that includes roadshows and B2B meetings in key cities such as Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow and Indore to attract domestic travellers during the upcoming vacation season.

Tourism minister PA Mohamed Riyas said Kerala has witnessed a steady rise in tourist arrivals in the post-pandemic years, with new experiential products receiving a strong response. He expressed confidence that the inbound season would sustain the growth momentum.

Alongside its traditional attractions such as backwaters, beaches and hill stations, Kerala is promoting cultural and heritage tourism. The ongoing Kochi-Muziris Biennale and the upcoming Nishagandhi Dance Festival are expected to draw art and culture enthusiasts. The state has also introduced 33 heritage trails under the Muziris Heritage Project.

Kerala recently found mention in global travel listings for 2026, and received a wellness tourism award, further strengthening its positioning as a safe and diverse destination for domestic and international visitors.