KGMU among 14 U.P. varsities falter in appointing Ombudsman: UGC

LUCKNOW: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has declared 14 universities in Uttar Pradesh, including King George’s Medical University, as defaulters for not appointing an Ombudsman as required by the University Grants Commission (Redressal of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2023. King George’s Medical University in Lucknow (Sourced)

Among the universities in the state that faltered in appointing an Ombudsman includes, Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Saifai, Faculty of dental sciences at KGMU, Bundelkhand University in Jhansi, Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture & Technology Kanpur, Jananayak Chandrashekhar University in Balia, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in Lucknow, Maharaja Suhel Dev State University in Azamgarh, Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University (Formerly Allahabad State University) in Prayagraj, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel University of Agriculture & Technolory in Meerut, U.P. Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Pashu Chikitsa Vigyan Vishwavidhyalaya Evam Go Anusandhan Sansthan in Mathura.

The UGC sent a letter in December 2023 reminding the universities to fulfill the appointment of an Ombudsman. Later, another public notice was issued on January 17, 2024. “It is once again reiterated that the defaulting Universities may appoint the Ombudsman as per the UGC regulations and communicate the same to the UGC,” said the notice to universities.

KUMU spokesperson Dr. Sudhir Singh said that action would be taken according to the letter sent by the UGC and do the needful in accordance with the rules/guidelines.