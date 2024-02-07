KGMU developing precision medicine facility for faster recovery of critical patients

LUCKNOW: Patients getting admitted to the critical care medicine department of the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) will undergo prior test for response of medicine (to be given to them). This will make treatment accurate and help in speedy recovery. Dr. Sai Saran PV and Dr. Shantanu Prakash said a dedicated lab was coming up in the critical care medicine department. (PIc for representation)

“As part of developing precision medicine facility we are making real-time PCR test available for each patient we admit. This will be clubbed with use of AI to check response of the same medicine/dose on previous patients in similar medical condition. We are hoping this will improve the outcome of our treatment ,” said Prof Avinash Agrawal, HoD, critical care medicine department, on Tuesday.

Dr. Sai Saran PV and Dr. Shantanu Prakash of the department said a dedicated lab was coming up in the department. “This lab will help save crucial time that goes in test report if samples are sent to any other place,” they said.

“To save time we will conduct PCR test for bacteria instead of culture that takes over 48-hours. A PCR report is done in 6 to 7 hours ,” said Prof Agrawal.

The department is organising a three-day “Precision Medicine and Intensive Care Conference-2024” from Wednesday. “We are going to discuss collaboration with other centres focusing better/early patient recovery,” said Dr Shantanu Prakash.

The department is getting over 1000 patients admitted in a year and among these patients 30% are trauma cases and 25% gynaecology patients. Prof. Jean-Louis Vincent, Universite Libre de Bruxelles, Belgium has been invited for special interaction on precision medicine.

The topics of the conference include “Precision Medicine Enabled by AI and Big Data: Implications for Critical Care,” “Cardiology: Precision Medicine in ICU for Cardiology” and “Precision Emergency Care: Streamlining Diagnostics and Treatment.”