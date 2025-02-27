Police have booked a doctor and four contractual employees of the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) for allegedly abetting the suicide of another contractual worker. KGMU doc, four others booked for suicide abetment

While the 28-year-old man was reportedly found dead on June 30 last year, an FIR against the incident was lodged under IPC section 306 (suicide abetment) at Sahadatganj police station of the city last Monday on the orders of a court.

According to a copy of the FIR, those named in the case are Dr. Divas Goyal, who is posted in Trauma Center, Sanjay Sharma, Dawakar Singh, Sunny Mirza and Sadija Ansari.

The complainant, the deceased’s sister, said in her complaint that the accused mentally and physically harassed her brother and even threatened to kill him. “Before taking his own life, my brother told my mother and I about it. He also posted a video on social media in which he named all his harassers and stated that he was tired of the abuse and was going to end his life,” she said.

The deceased’s family members told police that he left home for work on June 28, but did not return. When it was quite late in the night, his father reported the issue to the police at Saadatganj. However, the family was allegedly asked to return home after officials there noted the issue on the general dairy.