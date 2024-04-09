KGMU doctors give fresh lease of life to U.P. man after iron rod pierces his heart ‘through and through’

It is a heartwarming real-life tale of survival, grit and medical expertise that saw a 54-year-old e-rickshaw driver getting a new lease of life. Though an iron rod pierced his heart following a roof collapse, the incident did not rob Mannelal of the courage and common sense to drive 22 kilometres in his seriously injured condition to seek medical help. The rod has been removed now after surgery and the patient is recovering. After recovery, the UP man poses with the iron rod that had pierced his heart. (SOURCED)

“This is the world’s first case where the heart was pierced twice, one entry and one exit point of the rod, and the person injured was saved. The 3D imaging showed the injury as an upside down Cupid’s Arrow,” said Dr Samir Misra, senior faculty, trauma surgery, at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) where the patient was operated.

The incident took place when Mannelal was working on an under-construction toilet at his home at Durgapur, in Sultanpur district on March 27. The roof came down and an iron rod pierced his body (from behind the lungs) and came out from the left front side of the chest.

When he reached the district hospital, 22 kilometres away, in his e-rickshaw, doctors there immediately referred him to KGMU. The incident took place at around 9.30 am and he reached the medical university after 2.30 pm.

“Initially, it looked to be a case of an iron rod piercing a man’s chest, something we had operated many times in the past. But to our surprise the CT scan revealed his heart was pierced through and through,” said Dr Yadvendra Dheer, who first examined the patient.

The case was taken up as a challenge. First, the 75 cm road was cut to 45 cm to allow the correct position for an operation. Several unconventional methods were applied in the surgery to make sure no major blood loss took place from the heart. Blood loss from the heart would have resulted in death of the patient.

“The purse-string suture method was applied on the heart even before moving the rod. First, we closed the place from where rod came out (right ventricle that supplies blood to lungs). Subsequently, we removed the rod out from left atrium (from where heart receives blood from the entire body) from where it entered the heart,” said Dr Vaibhav Jaiswal, another faculty of the trauma surgery department.

The doctors also activated major transfusion protocol with the department of transfusion medicine. This protocol demands unlimited blood for the patient and was allowed and monitored by Prof Tulika Chandra.

“Major operations of the heart are done with the aid of the heart lung machine, but in this case we didn’t have time to do so,” said Prof Sandip Tiwari, HoD trauma surgery. The patient remained on ventilator for three days and then in ICU for nine-days.

“The VSD (ventricular septal defect) also called hole in the heart, which is usually diagnosed in newborns, had happened to this patient due to the rod inside the heart. Surprisingly, this, too, got repaired naturally, when we checked for the same, a day before,” said Dr Misra.

“I am feeling better now. I feel I am recovering fast,” said Mannelal.

The operating team included Dr Shahnawaz Ahmad, Dr Akanksha Kumari, Dr Ekta Singh, Dr Rambit, Dr Tahir, Dr Anjana Manhas, Dr Vivek Tewarson and Dr Zeeshan Hakim.

Family prays, thanks surgeons for saving his life for 2nd time

The family of Mannelal thanked God as he survived the ordeal of an iron rod piercing his heart through and through.

“With every passing second while coming to KGMU, I was busy praying,” said Sunita Sharma, wife of Mannelal.

“Our grandson, who was also on the spot was unhurt, but the iron rod went straight through my husband’s body,” said Sunita.

The family members also thanked the doctors who saved Mannelal’s life for a second time. Earlier in May 2023, he had sustained a severe injury in the abdomen and was operated on at KGMU then too. HTC