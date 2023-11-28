close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / KGMU likely to blacklist Agra centre after irregularity in nursing

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 28, 2023 08:00 PM IST

14 candidates were found to have taken home question booklets after completing the exam that was held Sunday

King George’s Medical University (KGMU) may blacklist an exam centre in Agra where 14 nursing officer candidates were found to have taken home question booklets after completing the exam that was held Sunday.

The exam was held for recruitment to 1,200 posts of nursing officers.
“Initial information suggested that the question paper had been leaked and was circulating on WhatsApp. This turned out to be incorrect during an investigation by the UPSTF,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, the KGMU spokesperson.

KGMU administration had received an email suggesting that the question paper of the exam, taken by 60,000 candidates, had been leaked.

“We immediately contacted the STF and it was found that 14 candidates took home the question paper from the centre number 5 at the Law Faculty block of Agra College. Acting swiftly, the paper was recovered. In the entire episode, there was no impact on the exam. No paper leak was proved,” added Dr Singh.

