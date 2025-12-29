KGMU panel probing conversion charges gets two more members

LUCKNOW The KGMU’s fact-finding committee, probing allegations of forced religious conversion by a doctor in the department of pathology, was on Monday expanded with the inclusion of two more members – Prof Anju Agarwal, HoD (obstetrics and gynaecology) and Bhavesh Kumar Singh (IPS, former DGP and former chairman of the Information Commission). The case revolves around a resident doctor accused of coercing a woman doctor to convert. (File Photo)

The panel also stated that any incident or evidence related to alleged religious conversion can be shared on the email ID created for the purpose (factfindingcommittee@kgmcindia.edu), according to an official release.

The committee now comprises seven members, including chairman Prof KK Singh from the department of surgery; Prof Suresh Kumar, medical superintendent of Gandhi Memorial and Associated Hospitals; Dr RAS Kushwaha, proctor, KGMU; Prof Haider Abbas from the department of emergency medicine and Dr Sumit Rungta, HoD (medical gastroenterology).

The panel also refuted allegations that there are a disproportionate number of people from a particular community among the contractual employees at the KGMU. The case revolves around a resident doctor accused of coercing a woman doctor to convert.

It found that the medical university has 3,995 contractual non-teaching employees, of which 289 are from minority communities. In the pathology department, there are 51 contractual non-teaching employees, of which two are from minority communities. In Point of Care Testing company (POCT), there are 174 contractual non-teaching employees, of which 25 are from minority communities, the committee stated.

The committee also noted that the KGMU administration has constituted another panel for issuing press statements to the media regarding the religious conversion allegation. This committee comprises Prof KK Singh as chairman, Prof RAS Kushwaha (dean of students) and Prof Anju Agarwal, HoD (obstetrics and gynaecology), as members, it stated further.

During a meeting between Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) office-bearers and the KGMU committee on December 29, the former had demanded that the accused doctor be suspended and banned from entering the KGMU campus.