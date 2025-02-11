KGMU relocates last two destitute patients to shelter home after years of waiting

After years of waiting, the last two destitute patients in the male ward of psychiatry department at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) have finally been relocated to a shelter home for abandoned adults in the capital. Earlier, in January, three women facing a similar situation were moved to the same facility. With the relocation of Puttilal (50) and Kuwar (40) last week, the department bid farewell to its final long-term residents. The Lawaris Vipanna Scheme, designed specifically for destitute patients, provides free treatment up to ₹ 10,000, with the possibility of extensions if needed (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Puttilal, 50, was admitted to the hospital on August 24, 2020, while Kuwar was admitted on June 6, 2010, when he was just 25 years old. “Both former patients have been relocated to the Missionaries of Charity shelter home on Sapru Marg,” said Dr Vivek Kumar, head of the psychiatry department at KGMU.

He further explained, “Once an abandoned or destitute patient admitted to our department for treatment, we cannot send them back to the streets. The hospital has a fund for patients who require free treatment, and Puttilal and Kuwar’s medical care was covered through that fund.”

Now that they have been relocated to a shelter, he added, “The responsibility of continuing their treatment and medication now lies with the shelter authorities. However, we have advised the caretakers to bring them in for monthly check-ups for the first few months after relocation.”

The Lawaris Vipanna Scheme, designed specifically for destitute patients, provides free treatment up to ₹10,000, with the possibility of extensions if needed. In the case of Puttilal and Kuwar, their treatment funds continued to be extended beyond the initial limit until a suitable shelter for their relocation was found, said Smriti Choudhury, supervisor admin-in-charge of the psychiatry department.

KGMU spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh, after reviewing decades-old hospital records, revealed that these patients were brought in by police personnel along with a court order mandating the hospital to admit them. “As a government medical institute, it is our duty to provide them with treatment. This is precisely why the Lawaris Vipanna Scheme was established,” he explained.

However, since these patients were admitted years ago—some even before the current staff and head of department took charge—their admission paperwork and the legalities of their relocation faced numerous delays and complications.

“At this stage, the hospital authorities formed a committee dedicated to relocating destitute patients who were trapped in paperwork and occupying hospital beds despite completing their treatment,” shared Smriti Choudhury. “As of now, all such long-term patients have been placed in shelter homes, and a similar process will be followed for future cases.”