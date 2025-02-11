Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

KGMU relocates last two destitute patients to shelter home after years of waiting

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 11, 2025 09:14 AM IST

KGMU spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh, after reviewing decades-old hospital records, revealed that these patients were brought in by police personnel along with a court order mandating the hospital to admit them.

After years of waiting, the last two destitute patients in the male ward of psychiatry department at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) have finally been relocated to a shelter home for abandoned adults in the capital. Earlier, in January, three women facing a similar situation were moved to the same facility. With the relocation of Puttilal (50) and Kuwar (40) last week, the department bid farewell to its final long-term residents.

The Lawaris Vipanna Scheme, designed specifically for destitute patients, provides free treatment up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000, with the possibility of extensions if needed (FOR REPRESENTATION)
The Lawaris Vipanna Scheme, designed specifically for destitute patients, provides free treatment up to 10,000, with the possibility of extensions if needed (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Puttilal, 50, was admitted to the hospital on August 24, 2020, while Kuwar was admitted on June 6, 2010, when he was just 25 years old. “Both former patients have been relocated to the Missionaries of Charity shelter home on Sapru Marg,” said Dr Vivek Kumar, head of the psychiatry department at KGMU.

He further explained, “Once an abandoned or destitute patient admitted to our department for treatment, we cannot send them back to the streets. The hospital has a fund for patients who require free treatment, and Puttilal and Kuwar’s medical care was covered through that fund.”

Now that they have been relocated to a shelter, he added, “The responsibility of continuing their treatment and medication now lies with the shelter authorities. However, we have advised the caretakers to bring them in for monthly check-ups for the first few months after relocation.”

The Lawaris Vipanna Scheme, designed specifically for destitute patients, provides free treatment up to 10,000, with the possibility of extensions if needed. In the case of Puttilal and Kuwar, their treatment funds continued to be extended beyond the initial limit until a suitable shelter for their relocation was found, said Smriti Choudhury, supervisor admin-in-charge of the psychiatry department.

KGMU spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh, after reviewing decades-old hospital records, revealed that these patients were brought in by police personnel along with a court order mandating the hospital to admit them. “As a government medical institute, it is our duty to provide them with treatment. This is precisely why the Lawaris Vipanna Scheme was established,” he explained.

However, since these patients were admitted years ago—some even before the current staff and head of department took charge—their admission paperwork and the legalities of their relocation faced numerous delays and complications.

“At this stage, the hospital authorities formed a committee dedicated to relocating destitute patients who were trapped in paperwork and occupying hospital beds despite completing their treatment,” shared Smriti Choudhury. “As of now, all such long-term patients have been placed in shelter homes, and a similar process will be followed for future cases.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On