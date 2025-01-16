KGMU student recovering after alleged suicide bid: Officials

A first-year junior resident of King George’s Medical University (KGMU), who allegedly attempted suicide on the campus, has been stabilised and shifted to the critical care medicine (CCM) ward of the trauma centre. The student is recovering after undergoing multiple surgeries under the supervision of trauma specialists, as per a statement from KGMU authorities on Thursday. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak visited KGMU on Thursday to check on the health condition of the junior resident who allegedly attempted suicide (Sourced)

After spending two days on ventilator support, the student has been removed from life support and is showing signs of improvement. “She underwent orthopaedic surgery for her leg injuries, and other wounds have been treated. Her parents have arrived to be by her side,” said KGMU spokesperson Dr KK Singh.

The student was discovered unconscious and severely injured on January 14 morning near her hostel premises, located behind the KGMU administration building. A guard spotted her on the ground and rushed her to the trauma centre. According to trauma centre in-charge Dr Prem Raj Singh, preliminary findings suggest the injuries are consistent with a fall, likely from her second-floor balcony.

Police officials have stated that initial evidence points to an alleged suicide attempt, possibly due to workplace pressure.

Notably, the resident doctors’ association of Uttar Pradesh issued a statement urging KGMU to address mental health concerns and reduce extended work hours that contribute to stress. However, Dr KK clarified that the university adheres to national medical council guidelines, which limit resident doctors’ work hours to eight per day.

Deputy CM visits KGMU

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak visited KGMU on Thursday to check on the health condition of the junior resident who allegedly attempted suicide. During the visit, he met with the student’s family, alongside KGMU vice-chancellor Dr Soniya Nityanand, and assured them of full support and cooperation from the district and state authorities.

Pathak also took the opportunity to inspect the KGMU campus, where he instructed the VC and hostel wardens to stay in close contact with students and ensure regular access to mental health counselling.

“Counselling should be provided periodically so students can openly discuss their concerns. Any issues faced by students should be addressed promptly,” Pathak said.