KGMU to get multi-storey blocks for dental & critical care

King George’s Medical University’s (KGMU’s) Dental Faculty and Apex Women Health Centre at Queen Mary Hospital in Lucknow are set to receive state-of-the-art multi-storey buildings, stated a note issued by the state government’s media cell on Tuesday. (File)

The proposed high-rise facilities will significantly enhance critical care, medicine, paediatrics, and women’s health services, it added. To carry out the project, the public works department has prepared a detailed blueprint worth ₹198 crore. All construction and development work will be executed in EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) mode within two years.

“As per the proposal, two new multi-storey complexes will be built at KGMU: a five-storey building for Dental Faculty and five other departments, and a nine-storey building for Apex Women Health Centre. The women’s centre will house advanced facilities including NICU, critical care, medicine, and paediatrics. The new dental block will be constructed behind the existing faculty building within the KGMU campus,” the press note stated.

Additional amenities will include a 200-seat multipurpose hall, parking facilities, a security room, a 2,000 sq ft administrative block, and other support infrastructure.