Khalsa Panth played pivotal role in Mughal downfall: Yogi Adityanath

The formation of the Khalsa Panth played a pivotal role in the downfall of the Mughal Sultanate, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday at an event to commemorate Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary here. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offering prayers at Aashiyana Gurudwara on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, in Lucknow on Monday. (AGENCY)

“At that time when kings were accepting subordination to the Mughal power and were forcibly converted, the Sikh gurus were protecting religion on their own,” Adityanath said. He was attending special prayers organised by the Gurudwara Ashiana in Lucknow to mark the celebrations of the 554th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh guru.

Wishing everyone a happy Prakash Parv, he said sacrifices by the Sikh gurus extended beyond the Khalsa Panth (Sikh community), serving to protect both India and the faith.

Noting that Guru Nanak Dev had raised his voice against the atrocities of the Mughal Emperor Babur, he said, “No power in the world can bend a country that has this kind of fighting spirit and Gurus as Guru Nanak Dev. The establishment of the Khalsa Panth led to the decline of the Mughal Sultanate. Today, Sikhs are present all over the world, but there is no trace of the power of the Mughals. This is the path of truth and religion.”

He also said it is the responsibility of every Indian to further strengthen the foundation laid by Guru Nanak Dev.

Prakash Parv spreads the light of knowledge given by gurus to all, he said, adding that the renunciation, sacrifice and devotion of the Sikh gurus are exemplary.

Yogi Adityanath also said that there were two sides to Guru Nanak Dev’s teachings, one for spiritual practice and the other for public and national welfare.

Describing Guru Nanak Dev as a great social reformer, he said, “We get inspiration from Guru Nanak Dev to make society free from casteism and other narrow thoughts.”

The chief minister also mentioned the incident in Mecca, when Guru Nanak Dev taught ‘Ek Omkar’ to a Maulvi. He further referred to the sacrifices made by Guru Tegh Bahadur, Guru Gobind Singh, his four Sahibzadas (sons) and thousands of Sikhs for the country and religion.

He said these sacrifices gave new strength and inspiration to the country.

Asserting that the Khalsa is not just a Panth, he described it as a beam of light emanating from the grace of Guru for the protection of the country and religion.

“This forced the foreign power to bow down under adverse circumstances,” he said.

VOICE FROM LUCKNOW BECAME A NATIONWIDE ONE

Adityanath said it was his privilege to organise the ‘Sahibzada Day’ programme at the chief minister’s residence in 2020, which later evolved into a national-level event in 2022.

“When we move forward with true determination they are definitely fulfilled. The voice emanating from Lucknow became a nationwide one. There was a demand for ‘Sahibzada Day’ for decades, which was fulfilled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by deciding to observe December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas.

“Let us all together take inspiration from our history. Also remember those cruel and dark moments when cruelty was carried out crossing all heights of atrocities and barbarity,” he said.

“This is a humble tribute to our Sikh gurus, who inspire us to face challenges,” the chief minister said, and stressed that it is the duty of every Sikh and every Indian to strengthen the foundation laid by Guru Nanak for a prosperous nation.