Khanna unhappy with sanitation in Lko wards

State finance minister Suresh Khanna expressed strong dissatisfaction with the sanitation conditions in several municipal corporation wards of the state capital on Friday. During his surprise inspection, he spotted garbage heaps in multiple localities and ordered officials to ensure they were removed immediately. Suresh Khanna, the minister in charge of Lucknow, inspects a ward in the state capital on Friday. (Sourced)

Khanna, the minister in charge of Lucknow, inspected Ambedkar Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Kalbe Abid, and Aishbagh to take stock of civic amenities there. He ordered the removal of an illegal flower market near Nimbu Park and instructed authorities to file FIRs against those involved in collecting illegal fees.

Khanna directed Lucknow Municipal Commissioner Inderjit Singh to deduct one day’s salary of Zone 6 zonal officer Manoj Kumar for failing to maintain proper cleanliness in the zone.

The minister also highlighted the accumulation of silt and gravel on Abdul Aziz Road and directed officials to clean it.

Khanna sternly reprimanded the zonal officer of Zone 2, instructing him to conduct regular inspections to ensure cleanliness in the areas concerned.

Khanna also ordered the removal of garbage near Sandodhan Devi Temple and Padav Ghar, stressing the need for daily garbage collection and regular monitoring. He also instructed repairs to damaged garbage houses and toilets in Aishbagh.

The minister emphasized that such surprise inspections would continue to ensure that sanitation was properly maintained throughout the city. Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharakwal, municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh, and other officials were present during the inspection and were instructed to implement these changes immediately.