Kheri DM inspects schools, stresses on improving attendance

Lakhimpur Kheri: District magistrate Durga Shakti Nagpal, while inspecting basic schools of Lakhimpur block on Wednesday, assumed the role of a teacher and taught the young school children how to read, write and solve maths questions. Kheri DM Durga Shakti Nagpal testing reading skills of basic school children at Aadha Chat village in Lakhimpur on Wednesday. (HT)

She exhorted the young school children to focus on improving their academic skills . While inspecting the basic schools of Aadha Chat, Chimni and Pipariya Rajapur, the DM expressed her concern over low attendance of school children and stressed the need to improve their presence in school.

Laying stress on parent-teacher teacher meetings, she instructed the teachers to regularly contact the parents and to motivate them to send their children to schools.

In every school, the DM directly communicated with the students and took feedback from them about teachers’ attendance and teaching methods. Assuming the role of a school teacher, she invited students to the blackboard to solve questions.

She assessed the learning, reading and calculative skills of the children and praised them on correct answers .

She advised the teachers to ensure that students with low learning skills were seated in the front row and were imparted remedial teaching for improvement.

Alongwith Kheri DPRO Vishal Singh and BSA Pravin Tiwari, she reviewed the progress of educational quality, ambience of the school, progress of direct benefit transfer (DBT) for uniform and shoes, distribution of free text books etc.

At Pipariya Rajapur school, Nagpal was concerned to see a child Ragini with low vision . She instructed the CMO to get her eye sight examined by an expert panel and provide her proper treatment .

Later, she held a meeting about road safety and instructed the BSA and district inspector of schools (DIOS) to ensure that school vehicles were regularly checked for fitness .

She instructed the PWD officials to put warning signage 100 metres ahead of accident-prone black spots, vulnerable sites and T-crosses.

She also asked the officials to arrange proper parking in crowded places in urban areas.