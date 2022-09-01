Kidnappers sodomise boy, throw him in Ganga after failing to get ransom
Police said they had arrested the four kidnappers who had confessed to having sodomised the boy and throwing him alive in the Ganga. Police divers were looking for the boy or his body, they said.
Kanpur: A 10-year-old boy was kidnapped close to his house two days ago from Cantonment. The kidnappers called his father for a ransom of ₹6 lakh but when he told them he was unable to pay, they sodomised the boy and threw him in the Ganga alive.
Police said they had arrested the four kidnappers who had confessed to having sodomised the boy and throwing him alive in the Ganga. Police divers were looking for the boy or his body, they said.
Joint commissioner of police, Anand Prakash Tiwari said, “There is a possibility that the boy was sexually assaulted before he was thrown in the river. Police are investigating and have arrested four people living in the same locality as the boy’s.”
The boy’s family lives in Cantonment area and his father drives a loader. Police said the boy had gone out to play on Monday evening and went missing afterwards. The family searched him for him and around midnight, the father got a call on his cell phone.
The father said the kidnappers told him to pay ₹6 lakh. “I told them I was unable to pay or arrange such a big sum,” he said choking. He immediately informed the police about the call. Police tracked four people Ballu, Amit, Saghir and Ameen through the number the kidnappers had used and obtained CCTV footage, showing them picking up the boy.
During interrogation, these men told the police that after the father expressed his inability to pay, they sodomised the boy. An hour later, they took him to the river and threw him into it alive.
Police sources said Amit had kidnapped the boy outside a grocery store and took him on his scooter. Then with his accomplices he took the boy to Lal Kurti and then to Bungalow no 16 where he was sodomised.
The police have deployed PAC in Maikupurwa locality in Cantonment as a precaution. The boy’s family is Muslim, while two kidnappers are Hindu and two are Muslim.
-
Revised budget estimates: 2022-23 | GMADA earmarks ₹1,500 cr for land acquisition
The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has earmarked Rs 1,500 crore for land acquisition and enhanced compensation, for the year 2022-23. GMADA chief administrator Amandeep Bansal said this will be spent on acquisition of land for Eco City 1, 2, IT City, and Aerotropolis (an extension of Aerocity) projects of the Authority. The revised budget estimates for the year 2022-23 stand at ₹5,200-crore, a 30% jump from 2021-2022 when it was ₹4,000-crore.
-
UIET penalised for not refunding student’s fee
The district consumer disputes redressal commission, Chandigarh, has directed University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University, to refund ₹38,000 taken as fees along with interest. Despite opting out, a seat was allotted to The complainant, Apurv Singhal, a resident of Sector 48 at Chandigarh College Of Engineering and Technology in Sector 26. Singhal told the commission that despite writing numerous emails as well as personal visits, the university didn't refund the fees.
-
PGIMER performs first ever robot assisted stent implant
The advanced cardiac centre of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research performed the first ever robotically assisted bioresorbable stent implantation on a 47-year-old patient. The patient was suffering from coronary artery disease with 90% stenosis of major coronary arteries. Head of the department of cardiology, Dr Yash Paul Sharma, who performed the surgery with his team added that PGIMER's cardiology department has achieved least mortality (6.8%) in patients with acute coronary syndrome including cardiogenic shock and comorbidities of all age groups.
-
Cable theft at 66KV grid: 50k Kharar resident sans power for 14 hours
As many 50,000 residents of Kharar were without power from 3 pm on Tuesday to 5 am on Wednesday, due to cable theft at the 66 KV grid in Gillco Valley. This affected the 66 KV Gillco and 66 KV Ansal grids, officials said. Kharar sub-division comes under the Ropar circle of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited. As per the record, there is no backup source for both 66 kV grids in Kharar sub division.
-
NCRB report 2021: 88% suicide victims in Chandigarh were earning less than ₹5L per annum
The increasing cost of living seems to be taking toll on low-income groups as 88.33% of those who died by suicide in the city in 2021 were earning less than five lakh per annum, data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau has revealed. In 2021, there was a slight dip in suicide cases (6.25%), with Chandigarh logging 120 deaths by suicide against 128 in 2020. While 84 victims were men, 36 were women.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics