Know Your Army Festival: People flock for last shot at ziplines, hot air balloons

LUCKNOW: The Know Your Army Festival, which ended on Sunday, was attended by over 35,000 visitors in its three-day run at the Surya Khel Parisar . General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Surya Command, Lt. Gen NS Raja Subramani, Lt Gen Mukesh Chadha, Chief of Staff, Surya Command and many other senior military and civil dignitaries were present at the concluding event. Young NCC cadets pose with the life-size camouflage costumes displayed at the Know Your Army Festival. (Sourced)

In his address at the closing ceremony, Subramani said, “The Indian Army is going through a transformative phase with focus on ‘aatmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) and the equipment and weapons displayed at the Know Your Army Festival reflect this transformation.” He also appreciated the Indian Air Force, Zonal Recruitment Office, NCC, Zila Sainik Board and Rashtriya Raksha University for setting up informational stalls.

The festival saw the maximum number of visitors on Sunday, vying to take advantage of the various attractions on display. The quiz corner was running 10-minute quizzes all day long where youngsters had lined up hoping to try their luck with military knowledge. Off to the side, people were enjoying short-lived hot-air balloon rides. A separate enclosure had been set up with a hot air balloon that was roped to the ground, able to only lift off a few feet in the air. A zip-line set-up and many other exciting activities were also up for grabs .

One half of the visitors were busy questioning the Indian Army personnel on the different equipment on display, such as the signal jammer vehicles, the life-size models of the camouflage uniforms used by the Army, the Air Force display, battle tanks, guns, rifles, grenades, swords and more.

GOC-in-C, Central Command, Subramani, in his address also said, “Lucknowites have much to look forward to as part of Army Day 2024 celebrations which include the Military Band Concert in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Memorial Park on January 14 and Army Day and Shaurya Sandhya (a military display), on January 15.”

He stressed that this was the first time Lucknow was hosting the Army Day Parade which was a matter of great pride and honour for both Lucknow and Central Command.