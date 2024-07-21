KP Maurya flays Oppn’s ‘Muslim appeasement politics’ over Kanwar Yatra

PRAYAGRAJ: The opposition was indulging in politics of Muslim appeasement by creating a controversy in Kanwar Yatra, remarked deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya who was in Prayagraj on Saturday for a massive plantation programme. Maurya refused to comment on what was going on between ‘sarkar and sangathan’ (government and the organisation) and related rumours. (HT FILE)

Targeting the opposition on making an issue of the recent order to display owners’ names on eataries and shops on Kanwar Yatra route, the deputy CM said the opposition leaders should also take kanwar and offer ‘jal’ to Lord Shiva . This would help cleanse their minds.

“Those who are raising questions on Kanwar Yatra are purely playing politics of Muslim appeasement. They are attempting to malign the purity and sanctity of the Kanwar Yatra,” Maurya remarked.

He said the party would contest the bypolls on all seats with strength and win them.

“Not only Phulpur, but the whole state is mine”, said Keshav Prasad Maurya while answering a question.

The state government has sent ministers to all districts of the state for success of the massive plantation programme of 36.50 crore saplings across the state. In Prayagraj alone, over 85 lakh saplings would be planted, he added.

Both chief minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya were in Prayagraj on Saturday to attend the reception of cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi’s son and review the Mahakumbh work.

The deputy CM reached Bamrauli Airport at 11.30 am. After the plantation programme, he attended the reception of Nandi’s son and proceeded to Kaushambi. The deputy CM did not attend the review meeting of Mahakumbh preparations chaired by CM Yogi Adityanath.