Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case: Allahabad HC hears parties, next hearing on April 18

The Allahabad high court on Thursday fixed April 18, 2024, as the next date of hearing in a plea regarding maintainability of a suit seeking ‘removal’ of the Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura that stands adjacent to the Krishna Janmasthan temple. The suits claim that the mosque has been built on 13.37-acre land of Katra Keshav Dev temple. (For Representation)

Justice Mayank Kumar Jain is hearing the applications filed by the Muslim side on the maintainability of 18 consolidated suits filed by Bhagwan Shrikrishna Virajman at Katra Keshav Dev Khewat and 17 others. The suits claim that the mosque has been built on 13.37-acre land of Katra Keshav Dev temple.

Though on earlier occasions Muslim side (UP Sunni Central Waqf Board and management committee of Shahi Idgah Masjid) had concluded their arguments, on Thursday also, the counsel for the Muslim side Tasneem Ahmadi appearing through videoconference sought time to summarise her arguments and accordingly put her arguments before the court.

On the other hand, Ajay Kumar Singh appearing on behalf of Hindu side submitted that the present dispute is beyond the ambit of the Waqf Tribunal and only the civil court has the jurisdiction to decide the present dispute. He also put reliance on the judgment of the Supreme Court reported in 1999, which provides that religious disputes have to be decided by the civil court.

It was also submitted on behalf of the Hindu side that nature and character of litigation is important. “The objections regarding maintainability of suit is nothing but only to delay the proceedings,” he added. However, as court’s time was over, it fixed April 18 for further hearing of the matter.