Kukrail Guided Nature Tour reopens after Covid gap, school students visit park on day 1

Published on Oct 07, 2022 12:33 AM IST

As part of the tour, the students were informed about the flora and fauna at Kukrail. They were told about the birds, reptiles, butterflies and other species in the area.

The school students, who attended the Kukrail tour on Thursday, were given gifts and snacks. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Following a two-and-a-half-year Covid gap, the Awadh Forest Division reopened the Kukrail Guided Nature Tour (KGNT) on Thursday. The development comes in the wake of the ongoing National Wildlife Week (October 2-8). On the first day, 43 school students were given a tour of the Kukrail Wildlife Sanctuary. The tour was organised by The Awadh Forest Division and Turtle Survival Alliance (TSA), India.

The children, who attended the tour on Thursday, were given gifts and snacks. These students were from Amicus Public School, Tender Hearts School, and Sarthak Foundation. As part of the tour, the students were informed about the flora and fauna at Kukrail. They were told about the birds, reptiles, butterflies and other species in the area while the TSA representatives focussed on informing the children about gharial breeding centres and turtles at Kukrail.

Lucknow’s divisional forest officer Ravi Kumar Singh, TSA director Shailendra Singh, and other representatives from KGNT, TSA, Caravan NGO, and the forest department were present during the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the venue. The DFO urged all schools and colleges to arrange for their students to attend these weekly guided nature tours as this will “not only help children academically but also be a source of entertainment for them”.

Friday, October 07, 2022
