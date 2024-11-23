Menu Explore
Kukrail river cleansed: 67cr project stops sewage from 17 drains

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 23, 2024 09:20 PM IST

A senior LMC official said that the project is a significant milestone in the city’s efforts to enhance urban water management and protect the environment.

The Kukrail river interception and diversion (I&D) project, aimed at curbing untreated sewage flow into the river, was successfully completed on Saturday. The 67.65 crore initiative, approved in the 2020-21 fiscal year, now ensures that sewage from the 17 drains is intercepted and diverted to the Kukrail sewage pumping station (SPS) through a 6 km-long sewer line. The sewage is then treated at the 345 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) in Bharwara.

Lucknow Municipal Commissioner Inderjit Singh stated that the flow of untreated sewage into the Kukrail River has now been completely stopped. (Sourced)
Lucknow Municipal Commissioner Inderjit Singh stated that the flow of untreated sewage into the Kukrail River has now been completely stopped. (Sourced)

Confirming the completion during a site inspection on Saturday, Lucknow Municipal Commissioner Inderjit Singh expressed satisfaction with the project’s success. He stated that the flow of untreated sewage into the Kukrail River has now been completely stopped.

As per the LMC press release, Singh also praised the efforts of Mahesh Kumar Gautam, executive engineer, U.P. jal nigam (urban), and urged him to uphold technical and quality standards in ongoing work. He further instructed the team to plan a similar initiative to address untreated sewage from other city drains.

A senior LMC official said that the project is a significant milestone in the city’s efforts to enhance urban water management and protect the environment.

