Kushinagar girl’s body exhumed for ‘occult ritual’ recovered, mother among 4 held

GORAKHPUR Kushinagar district police on Thursday recovered the decomposed body of a 10-year-old girl—16 days after it was allegedly exhumed for an occult ritual—and later in the day arrested four people, including the girl’s mother and aunt, in connection with the case. Those arrested have been booked other relevant provisions related to unlawful exhumation and trespassing on a burial site. (For Representation)

Kushinagar SP Santosh Kumar Mishra said the accused disinterred the body of the girl, identified as Gul Afshan Khatoon, under the influence of a self-proclaimed unidentified ‘Tantrik’ (occultist practitioner) who allegedly convinced them that the girl could be brought back to life by performing occult rituals.

The police identified those arrested as the girl’s mother Zubaida Khatoon, aunt Shobita Khatoon and two other relatives Sharukh Khan and Tabarak. They have been charged under Section 301 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), along with other relevant provisions related to unlawful exhumation, trespassing on a burial site and public disturbance. The occult practitioner allegedly involved in the incident is still at large and efforts are on to trace and arrest him.

As per the police, the girl had passed away on July 18 this year after a prolonged illness and was buried in a local graveyard. On July 21, her father Bismillah Khan filed a complaint with Kushinagar’s Patherwa police station, alleging that her daughter’s body had gone missing from her grave.

A special investigation was launched under the SP’s supervision. After a 16-day search, the police discovered the girl’s decomposed body approximately 100 metres from the original burial site, near an abandoned mobile tower.

Items found near the body, including a saree and a burqa, led investigators to suspect that some occult rituals had been performed. Officials believe the ritual was abruptly abandoned after the accused became frightened and fled the scene leaving behind the body.