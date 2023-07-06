Home / Cities / Lucknow News / World healing in focus as 400 students gather in Lucknow school for MUN

World healing in focus as 400 students gather in Lucknow school for MUN

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 06, 2023 07:27 PM IST

La Martiniere Girls' Model United Nations 23 welcomed schools from Oman, Srinagar, Delhi, and Bengaluru. The three-day event focused on global crises and the importance of youth perspectives.

La Martiniere Girls’ Model United Nation 23 expanded its outreach beyond the borders of the country to welcome schools from Oman, as also schools from Srinagar, Delhi and Bengaluru, to mention a few. Besides, prominent city schools, including St Francis’ College, La Martiniere College, Loreto, Millenium School, GD Goenka Public School are also attending the three-day event that will end on Saturday.

A session of the Model United Nations in progress at La Martiniere Girls’ College, in Lucknow, on Thursday (HT Photo)
At the inauguration function on Friday, chief guest Meena Singh Roy, a distinguished researcher and head of the West Asia Centre at the Manohar Parrikar Institute, Aashrita Dass, principal, LMGC, and members of the staff lit the lamp.

While addressing a jam-packed auditorium comprising about 400 participants from approximately 30 schools, Dr Roy, who has been associated with the Institute of Commonwealth Studies, School of Oriental and African Studies and London School of Economics, underlined the importance of learning as a continuous process which is instrumental in healing the world of its various maladies.

Dr Roy, who has several peer-reviewed articles to her credit, spoke at length about the rapid changes being witnessed by the world in the field of artificial intelligence, hazardous impact of industrialisation on the climate, and the untold miseries and horrors of armed conflict.

A video presentation offered glimpses of the agendas of the various committees of the MUN, including potential misuse of artificial intelligence, drug trafficking and political apathy towards women’s empowerment.

Ashrita Dass expressed happiness at the participation of the youth in the conference and laid stress on including the viewpoint of the youth in diffusing global crises.

