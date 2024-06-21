Labourer killed, 3 injured in STP wall collapse; contractor, site owner booked

One labourer died while three others sustained serious injuries after an under-construction wall of the sewage treatment plant (STP) collapsed due to the digging of soil in its basement in Lucknow on Thursday. Rescue work underway. (SOURCED)

An FIR has been lodged against the site owner and contractor by one of the injured.

As per the information, the incident happened around 9 am, when the work of the STP was undergoing at Sahay Enclave Township situated at Raitha road under Sairpur police station limits.

Confirming the death, additional deputy commissioner of police (North) Jitendra Kumar Dubey said that the deceased was identified as 50-year-old Surya Lal, a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri.

According to the fire department when the rescue team comprising of firemen and local police reached at the site, four people were trapped in the soil.

In the FIR, Bachanesh Pandey alleged that he along with other victims, was brought to work in a pit around 8 am from Janakipuram. “Despite concerns raised about safety, no precautions were taken by the site owner Mayur Jaiswal and overseer contractor Kallu,” Pandey stated in the FIR.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) North Zone, Abhijit Shankar stated that an FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and IPC 337 (rash and negligent action) against the owner Mayur Jaiswal and contractor Kallu. “A probe is underway,” he added.

Fire station officer of Bakshi Talab Prashant Kumar said, “Those trapped were Itwari Lal, Jag Mohan, Bachnesh Kumar Pandey, and Surya Lal,” adding that the team carried out the rescue work and all four people were sent to a government hospital in a fire service ambulance for further treatment.