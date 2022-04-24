Lakhimpur Kheri case: Ashish Mishra surrenders six days after Supreme Court cancels bail

Ashish Mishra, the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri case, surrendered in the court of the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Chintaram here on Sunday.

Ashish Mishra’s surrender comes six days after the Supreme Court on April 18 set aside the bail order passed by the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court. The apex court had asked him to surrender within a week.

Accepting his surrender application, the CJM’s court sent him to jail. Ashish Mishra is Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni’s son.

Lakhimpur Kheri district jail superintendent PP Singh confirmed, “Ashish Mishra has arrived at the district jail.”

“Owing to security concerns, Ashish Mishra will be kept in quarantine barrack number 21,” PP Singh said.

Ashish Mishra was out on bail since February 15 after the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court granted him bail on February 10 (corrected on February 14).

Some relatives of those who had been killed in the violence in Lakhimpuri Kheri’s Tikunia area on October 3, 2021 moved an appeal in the Supreme Court urging it to cancel the bail order.

The Supreme on April 18 set aside the high court’s bail order and ordered Ashish Mishra to surrender within a week.

In its order, the apex court remitted the matter back to the high court, directing it to decide the bail application “afresh expeditiously and preferably within a period of three months.”

Awadhesh Singh, counsel for Ashish Mishra, said, “In compliance with the Supreme Court’s order, Ashish Mishra reached the CJM’s court on Sunday and moved the application of surrender.”

“Accepting the application, the court sent him to jail,” he said.

Eight people —four farmers, a journalist, two BJP workers and a driver —were killed and several injured in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence of October 3, 2021.

Two FIRs (numbers 219 and 220) had been lodged in connection with the violence.

The hearing on FIR number 220 is scheduled on April 25 in the court of the district and sessions judge. The hearing on FIR number 219 is scheduled on April 26 .