Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka says Congress will keep fighting for justice till minister quits

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said her party workers were not afraid of anyone and asserted they would keep fighting for justice until (Union) minister of state for home (Ajay Mishra Teni) resigns, in a reference to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed on October 3.

The minister’s son Ashish Mishra is the main accused in the case and has been arrested.

Addressing the Kisan Nyay rally of the Congress in Varanasi, she also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he visited Lucknow for an event but could not go to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of farmers who were (allegedly) mowed down by the minister’s son.

The Congress general secretary also said that she will not stop until she throws “this government” out of power in order to bring a positive change and development in Uttar Pradesh. The state assembly election is due early next year.

Priyanka said, “The whole country has seen what happened in Lakhimpur Kheri. The son of the minister of state for home brutally trampled farmers under his vehicle. When I met the aggrieved families of the farmers, they told me that they don’t want money, they want justice.”

Priyanka alleged that instead of taking action against the accused, the entire state government had tried to protect the minister’s son.

The entire administration was busy stopping the opposition, she said, alleging that the families of the victims were also placed under house arrest and huge police force was deployed outside their houses.

“But not even a single person took a step to ensure the arrest of the minister of state’s son. Have you seen in any country or in this country that invitation was sent to the person, who trampled farmers, for the interrogation? Such a thing never happened in the history of this country,” she said in reference to the police sending summons to Ashish Mishra twice before he finally appeared for questioning and was arrested.

“This country is a faith. This country is a hope. The country got independence in the hope of justice. When Mahatma Gandhi went to fight for freedom, it was in his heart that the poor, downtrodden and all should get justice. Our Constitution is based on justice. But in this country, during the present rule, everyone has lost hope of justice,” she said and alleged that the government was not taking action against criminals.

She also mentioned the past incidents of Sonbhadra, Hathras and Unnao in Uttar Pradesh.

In all three incidents, persons associated with the BJP were involved, she alleged, adding that instead of taking action, the BJP government in the state tried to protect the accused.

Priyanka also said farmers were agitating for 300 days against the Centre’s three new agri laws and once these laws were implemented, the “billionaire friends” of the government will capture their agricultural land.

“Our prime minister may go to every corner of the world. He may go to America. But he could not go to meet the farmers at Delhi border, just 10 km from his residence in Delhi,” she said.

Priyanka tried to connect with the people by raising issues like rising electricity bills and said farmers are not getting the price of paddy and wheat.

“GST has been imposed on farming equipment. Petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices are skyrocketing. Coal is running out. Unemployment is at its peak,” she said.

She also said only BJP leaders and their billionaire friends were safe in the country.

“This country is your country. Who will save this country? If you do not become aware, you will not become wise. If you remain entangled in their politics, you will not be able to save this country and yourself. You are a farmer. Your hard work has made this country. Those who call you agitators, those who call you terrorists, force them to give justice, ” she said.

“We, the workers of the Congress are not afraid of anyone. Whether you beat us, whether you put us behind bars, we will keep fighting until the minister of state for home resigns,” she asserted.

Before addressing the rally, Priyanka offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath, Annapurna and Durga temples in Varanasi.

At the rally, she started her speech with a prayer to the Goddess Durga.

“It is the fourth day of Navratri today. I am fasting today. So I want to start with the stuti (prayer) of Maa,” she said and chanted a prayer.

She also said “Jai Mata Di” thrice and the crowd followed.