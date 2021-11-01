Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Bail applications of four accused rejected

The court of chief judicial magistrate (Lakhimpur Kheri) Chinta Ram on Monday rejected the bail applications of four accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence of October 3.

Senior prosecution officer (SPO) SP Yadav said the four accused Sumit Jaiswal, Satya Prakash alias Satyam, Nandan Singh Bisht and Shishu Pal had moved their bail applications in the CJM’s court.

“The hearing on their bail applications took place in the court on Monday,” Yadav said.

After hearing the prosecution and the defence arguments, CJM rejected the bail applications.

Sumit Jaiswal, Satya Prakash alias Satyam, Nandan Singh Bisht and Shishu Pal are among the 13 accused who have been arrested during investigation of FIR number 219, which had been lodged with the Tikunia police in connection with death of four farmers.

Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra alias Monu and 15-20 unidentified persons had been implicated in FIR number 219. The Special Investigation Team identified and arrested 12 others in this case.

Violence had erupted at Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 when four farmers were allegedly mowed down by a speeding vehicle during a protest.

A local journalist, a driver and two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were also killed in the subsequent violence. Two FIRs were registered in this connection. The first FIR number 219 was lodged by one Jagjeet Singh in connection with the death of the four farmers.

The second FIR number 220 was lodged by Sumit Jaiswal, who had implicated unidentified miscreants in connection with death of the others, including two BJP workers. Investigators have identified and arrested two persons in connection with FIR number 220.

Meanwhile, the statements of four witnesses were recorded on Monday under Section 164 of CrPC. Officials said that with these four, the statements of over 80 witnesses have been recorded under section 164 so far. Security has also been provided to the witnesses.