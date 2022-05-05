Lakhimpur Kheri violence: BKU leader again demands junior home minister’s resignation

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday reiterated the demand for resignation of Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra ‘Teni’ whose son Ashish Mishra is the key accused in the last year’s Tikunia violence in Kheri district in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tikait said Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) would continue raising the demand in all their future agitations. Alleging that the four farmers (presently in jail and chargesheeted in connection with the killing of two BJP workers and a driver in the October 3, 2021, violence) were framed in the case, he said, “the SKM would explore all legal options as the matter was in court and provide assistance to the aggrieved family members”.

Tikait expressed these views while talking to media persons after meeting district administration officials along with other SKM leaders, including Balbir Singh Rajewal, Yudhveer Singh, Abhimanyu Kohar among others.

The BKU leader also called on the family members of the four farmers who are in jail. He held a discussion with the representatives of 23 farmers’ unions which are part of SKM, to chalk out their further strategy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later, an SKM delegation led by Rakesh Tikait met the district authorities to put forth their pending demands. Talking to media persons after the meeting, Tikait said the delegation discussed with district authorities their pending demands, including compensation to the injured, and jobs to a member each of the families of the deceased.

Tikait said the administration assured them of speedy disposal of the demands which were in their jurisdiction. He also hinted at having a meeting with chief minister Yogi Adityanath, if required, for the fulfilment of their other demands.