Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Judge who gave bail to Mishra recuses himself
- Justice Rajeev Singh of the Lucknow bench of the high court, who had earlier granted bail to Ashish, recused himself from hearing it again after the Supreme Court cancelled his bail order on April 18.
An Allahabad high court judge on Wednesday recused himself from a bench hearing the bail plea of Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra ‘Teni’, in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.
Justice Singh, however, gave no reason for withdrawing himself from the single-judge bench hearing the bail plea. The date for the next hearing will now be fixed after the constitution of a new bench. Last week, a bench, headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, set aside the February 10 high court order for “ignoring judicial precedents and established parameters for grant of bail” and asked the high court to decide Mishra’s bail afresh, in “a fair, impartial and dispassionate manner”, preferably within three months.
Allowing a petition filed by the families of three of the victims who were mowed down by a convoy of cars during a farmers’ protest against the now-repealed farm laws in October 2021, the bench directed that the families would be given sufficient opportunity to be heard when Mishra’s bail plea is considered in future and that they would also be provided with a legal aid counsel in case they are unable to engage a lawyer at their own expense.
Ashish is the main accused in the October 3 incident wherein a vehicle belonging to the Union minister allegedly mowed down four farmers during the stir. Two BJP workers and a driver were beaten to death, while a local journalist was killed in the violence that ensued.
Seers protest demolition of Alwar temple
Bharatiya Janata Party workers, saints and their followers on Wednesday took out an 'aakrosh' rally in Rajgarh town of Alwar district, demanding that the temples razed as part of a demolition drive earlier this month be rebuilt immediately. On April 17 and 18, the Rajgarh Municipality had held a demolition drive to remove encroachments across the city. Two temples were among the 100 structures which were knocked down.
This tree has such a bad timing. Gulmohar arrives earlier. Only now one realises the existence of so many gulmohars in our midst. The early flowers spring up in late April. The lanes here are generously sprinkled with these trees. The batsman, Bhavya, is standing right under a deep red gulmohar. Each flower has five petals, one of them is white with streaks of red. A noteworthy gulmohar also towers in upscale Nizamuddin East.
Govt to build new factory complex at Jhandewalan
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said the government will build a new factory complex at Jhandewalan to attract industries as part of its annual budget 2022-23. Sisodia held a meeting with officials of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited on Wednesday to review five projects announced in this year's budget, which has been titled the “Rozgar (employment) Budget”.
Charge sheet issued against 2 nurses, AIIMS tells Delhi HC
The All India Institute of Medical Science on Wednesday informed the Delhi high court that it has issued a charge sheet against two members of the nurses' union, one of whom has been suspended. Show cause notices were sent by the hospital to four members of the nursing staff for disruption of services and misbehaviour with duty doctors, and on Monday, Harish Kajla was suspended with “immediate effect”. The matter would be heard on July 29.
‘Disruptions’ made changes in NCT Act necessary, says Centre’s affidavit
Disruptions created by the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi by keeping the Lieutenant Governor in the dark about crucial executive decisions made it expedient for the Union government to come out with amendments in the law on administration of the national capital, an affidavit filed by the Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court while justifying the 2021 Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act. The AAP did not respond on Wednesday.
