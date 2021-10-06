Lakhimpur violence: Tikait warns of nationwide stir if minister’s son not arrested within time frame

LAKHIMPUR KHERI Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday warned of a nationwide agitation if Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra did not resign and the UP government did not arrest his son, accused in an FIR of being behind farmers’ death in Lakhimpur Kheri, within a time frame.

He included Nighasan journalist Raman Kashyap among the deceased farmers, saying “he is a farmer first, irrespective of his profession.”

Tikait, who is among the prominent leaders of the agitation against the Centre’s agri laws, had brokered the agreement between the authorities and the farmers on October 4 here, after which they had ended their protest and the families of the four deceased farmers had agreed to their post-mortem.

After reaching an understanding, ADG of Police (law and order) Prashant Kumar, in the presence of Tikait, had informed of the government’s decision to give ₹45 lakh each to families of the victim farmers and set up a judicial probe under a retired high court judge.

“Our protest has not ended. We will wait till eight days since the agreement and if the demands are not fulfilled a nationwide agitation would be launched,” Tikait told reporters at a Gurdwara in Lakhimpur city on Wednesday. The deadline coincides with the 10th-day Antim-Ardas ceremony (post-death ritual) in the Sikh community.

He had to return to Lakhimpur when the family of deceased farmer Lavpreet Singh of Palia tehsil of Lakhimpur refused to perform his last rites raising doubt on the post-mortem report.

On Tikait’s intervention, the second autopsy of another deceased farmer, Gurvindar Singh of Nanpara in Bahraich, was performed, after which all the deceased farmers were cremated in Lakhimpur and Bahraich. Tikait had been camping here since then.

Tikait said the three others, who were killed in the violence, fell to mob fury. “When 4-5 people were killed and 15 to 20 got injured after being mowed down, the furious mob expressed their anger,” he added.

When asked about minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s statement that he and his son were not on the crime spot on Sunday, Tikait said: “The minister is defending himself. He is an accused under Section 120B and must resign.”

Tikait said gunshots were fired during Tikonia violence and there were videos to substantiate that.

On the agitation against the three farm laws, the BKU leader said: “The agitation would continue till the repeal of these laws and enactment of law on minimum support price (MSP).” Inputs from agency