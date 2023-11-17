close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Lakhs of devotees expected in Ayodhya for annual parikramas

Lakhs of devotees expected in Ayodhya for annual parikramas

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 17, 2023 10:16 PM IST



Lakhs of people are likely to turn up in Ayodhya for the annual pilgrimage of panch kosi and 14-kosi parikramas starting November 21. The 14-kosi parikarama will start from 2.09 am on November 21 and will end at 11.38 pm same day. The panch kosi parikrama will start from 9.25 pm on November 22 and will conclude on 7.21 pm the next day.

240-km 84-kosi parikrama marg spans across five districts namely Ayodhya, Basti, Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki and Gonda.
240-km 84-kosi parikrama marg spans across five districts namely Ayodhya, Basti, Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki and Gonda. (HT file)

The Kartik Snan will start from 3.11 pm on November 26 and will end at 2.36 pm on November 27.Several lakh people turn up at ghats of Ayodhya on the Saryu banks for the holy bathing every year. During this period, Kartik Mela is also organised. This Kartik Purnima will be special in Ayodhya before Ram Mandir is opened for devotees on January 22 next year.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Devotees will start arriving in Ayodhya from November 20 from adjoining districts, including Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki, Basti, Sultanpur, Sant Kabir Nagar and Gonda. “Along the panch kosi and 14 kosi parikrama marg, amenities have been upgraded for pilgrims. Ambulances and health camps have been set up along the entire route,” said Nitish Kumar, district magistrate, Ayodhya.

The Yogi government has already approved the widening of the panch kosi and 14-kosi parikrama marg to facilitate movement of pilgrims.The 14–kosi parikrama marg covers 42-km pilgrimage spanning outer circle of the temple town. The panch-kosi parikrama marg covers Ayodhya city only.

The 240-km 84-kosi parikrama marg (NH 227 B), spans across five districts namely Ayodhya, Basti, Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki and Gonda. The Ayodhya administration has identified religious destination alongside 84 kosi, 14 kosi and panch kosi parikrama margs for renovation for which budget of 84.24 crore has been allocated. The project will be completed by end of this year.

