Lakhwinder Wadali takes Lucknowites on a Sufi high!

Opening an enchanting evening with his signature soul-stirring alaaps and taans, singer Lakhwinder Wadali recently brought alive the Indira Gandhi Prathisthan auditorium in the state capital. Lakhwinder Wadali at a concert in Lucknow

“Wadali mesmerised the audience with his melodious voice and emotive performance. The concert featured an array of his iconic Sufi hits, including Ni Main Kamli Yaar Di Kamli, Tu Mane Ya Na Mane, Jugni and many more. The audience was enthralled by his powerful voice and captivating stage presence, making it an unforgettable evening,” says Kirti Karamchandani, a member from the organising team.

Hailing from the gharana and trained under his father Padma Shri Ustad Puran Chand Wadali and his uncle Ustad Pyarelal Wadali, Lakhwinder shifted from slow numbers to fast tracks and changed the mood of the attendees who started shaking their legs in no time.

Concluding his performance at the concert, Wadali said, “I’m overwhelmed and full of gratitude. The audience’s warmth and enthusiasm have left me humbled. I’m grateful to have experienced the city’s love for music firsthand. It’s been an honour to be part of this exceptional event that celebrates the essence of Sufi music.” Lucknowite and budding musician Ruchir Tandon said, “For the second time I am performing at the Wadali concert and it’s always so overwhelming.”

Organsing team member and head of HCL Concerts, Anshul Adhikari proposed the vote of thanks.