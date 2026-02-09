Lalitpur accident involving SUV of min’s kin: Second victim dies; villagers protest

Enraged over the death of a youth who was critically injured after a speeding SUV belonging to the family of a Uttar Pradesh minister of state, hit him and two others late on January 26 night in Lalitpur district, hundreds of villagers blocked the Jakhaura Road on the outskirts of Barkhera village by keeping the body of the victim identified as Anuj Yadav, 20, for hours on Monday, police said. The protesters called off their protest after police assured them of justice. (For Representation)

The accident had occurred under the limits of Jakhaura police station when Shailendra, 18, Shankar Singh, 45, and Anuj Yadav of Lalitpur’s Barkhera village were returning home on a motorcycle. While Shailendra had died on the spot, Anuj, who was undergoing treatment at the Jhansi Medical College, succumbed to injuries late on Sunday night, they added.

On Monday, Lalitpur DM Satya Prakash and SP Md Mushtaque along with other officials visited the site of the protest and placated the villagers. The protest was called off after the administration ensured compensation of ₹5 lakh each to next of kin of the deceased from the Chief Minister Relief Fund and and better treatment of the third survivor, the SP said.

“The protesters called off their protest after we assured them of justice. They have taken the body and have agreed for the cremation. There is no law and order situation. The investigation into the accident is in its final stage,” the SP said.

As per him, the SUV involved in the accident was registered in the name of Kasturi Devi, wife of UP minister of state Manohar Lal Panth, while it was being driven by his son Naresh. A named FIR was registered against all five other occupants of the said vehicle under section 281, 125(b) and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

They were allegedly heavily drunk and Naresh had even brandished a firearm and had threatened people present at the site of the accident, the SP added. ADM Ankur Srivastava said, “ ₹5 lakh each has been transferred into the accounts of the next of kin of the deceased.”