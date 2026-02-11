Lamborghini crash: Kanpur court rejects man’s surrender application, keeps car seized

A Kanpur court on Wednesday rejected the surrender and bail plea of Mohan Lal, who has claimed he was driving the Lamborghini involved in the recent crash, which injured several pedestrians, after police informed the court that he was neither named nor wanted in the case. The court also declined to release the seized Lamborghini Revuelto, citing a pending technical evaluation report. The Lamborghini involved in the recent crash (PTI)

Mohan Lal appeared before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM-3) court, where his counsel moved two applications. One sought his surrender and bail based on an affidavit, while the other requested release of the luxury car, reportedly worth ₹12 crore, currently in police custody.

In his affidavit, Lal claimed that he, and not the vehicle owner’s son Shivam Mishra, was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

Dilip Awasthi, district government counsel, informed the court that police had reported Lal was neither named nor wanted in the case. “The investigating officer has clearly stated that Mohan Lal’s name has not surfaced during the investigation. Shivam Mishra’s name has emerged during the probe,” Awasthi said. He added that a technical evaluation by the field unit was awaited and, in the absence of that report, the court declined to release the vehicle.

The defence, led by advocate Dhamendra Singh Dharmu, said the order would be challenged before the district judge. “Mohan Lal appeared in court to surrender and filed an affidavit stating that he was driving the car. We sought his surrender and bail on that ground. The videos and the police version are matters of trial and are not relevant at this stage,” Dharmu said.

Earlier, Lal told reporters that he had allegedly been hired by the Mishra family to drive the car to Kanpur. “I was driving the car, which has nine gears. Shivam was seated next to me when I noticed his hands shivering and him passing out,” he said. “I applied the brakes. I was the first to come out of the car. I remained at the accident site waiting for the police, and I was even present at the Gwaltoli police station.”

Complainant entered into a compromise

Meanwhile, Dhirendra Yadav, counsel for complainant Tauseef Ahmed, who was injured in the crash, claimed his client had identified Lal as the driver and entered into a compromise. “Tauseef has identified Mohan Lal as the driver and has entered into a compromise, stating that he does not want further proceedings in the case. He has also accepted compensation,” Yadav said.

Police said such a compromise would not affect the investigation. “I am not aware of these details. The police are investigating and will file a charge sheet against Shivam Mishra,” Atul Srivastava, deputy commissioner of police, said.

Shortly before Lal reached the court, a nearly two-minute video surfaced on social media. The footage appears to show Shivam Mishra in the driver’s seat, with members of his security team attempting to pull him out of the car after the crash.

Investigators have maintained that preliminary evidence points to Mishra allegedly being behind the wheel, though technical and forensic reports are awaited to establish the sequence of events. The Lamborghini remains in police custody as part of the probe.

Gaurav Dixit, senior criminal lawyer, said surrender applies only when a person is named or wanted in a case. “Surrender presupposes that the person is an accused or wanted in the case. Here, the police have clearly stated he is not,” he said.

Police indicated that a charge sheet will be filed after technical evaluations and statements are completed.

