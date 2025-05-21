Land acquisition for U.P. Defence Corridor project 96% completed

Land acquisition process for Uttar Pradesh’s Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) project has been 96% completed. Around 2,015 hectares have already been purchased and acquired out of the total approved 2,097 hectares for the project, according to a statement issued by the state government media cell on Wednesday. Around 2,015 hectares have already been purchased and acquired out of the total approved 2,097 hectares for the project. (Sourced)

The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), the nodal agency for the project, is working at an accelerated pace to complete the corridor by November 2025, the statement said, adding chief minister Yogi Adityanath has called the Defence Corridor a key part of UP’s industrial development and the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision.

Timely completion of the project is expected to boost industrial activity and create a large number of local jobs. As part of the acquisition drive, compensation has been disbursed to approximately 5,800 farmers, with Jhansi district witnessing the highest number of beneficiaries -- over 2,000. Out of the total 2,015 hectares of land for the (UPDIC), more than 1,794 hectares have been purchased, while over 220 hectares of land have been reacquired, transferred, or exchanged, the statement said.

The project is being developed across six nodes -- Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Aligarh, Chitrakoot, and Agra.

According to UPEIDA officials, the biggest land acquisition has taken place in the Jhansi node, with over 1,087 hectares secured. In Chitrakoot, more than 274 hectares have been acquired in two phases, followed by over 222 hectares in Kanpur Nagar, 160 hectares in Lucknow, 158 hectares in Aligarh (in two phases), and 112 hectares in Agra (also in two phases).

Under the direction of CM Yogi, the land acquisition process has remained transparent, with a strong focus on protecting farmers’ interests, officials said.

So far, 5,800 farmers have received fair compensation for their land. The highest number of beneficiaries is in Jhansi, where 2,037 farmers were compensated, followed by 1,816 farmers in Chitrakoot (in two phases), 833 in Kanpur Nagar, 493 in Aligarh (in two phases), 369 in Agra (in two phases), and 260 in Lucknow.

In terms of property registration (sale deeds), a total of 2,345 sale deeds have been completed, including 1,072 in Jhansi, 400 in Kanpur Nagar, 313 in Chitrakoot, 239 in Lucknow, 186 in Agra, and 135 in Aligarh.