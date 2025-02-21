Law & Order review ahead of festivals: Respect public faith, show zero tolerance for anarchy says Yogi

HT Correspondent He also directed to ensure effective crowd management, smooth traffic movement and ensuring devotees’ safety and convenience with the Mahakumbh festival concluding with the final bathing day on Maha Shivratri (HT Photo)

: Reviewing the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered the state police to stay alert for upcoming festivals, including Mahashivratri, Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Ram Navami, Ramzan and Navroz.

Instructing officials to ensure peaceful celebrations, he told them respect public faith while maintaining zero tolerance for anarchy.

He also directed to ensure effective crowd management, smooth traffic movement and ensuring devotees’ safety and convenience with the Mahakumbh festival concluding with the final bathing day on Maha Shivratri (February 26).

The chief minister asked officials to prevent troublemakers from disturbing the peace and ensuring cleanliness and proper waste management as part of preparations for Ramzan starting from March 1 and Holi festival on March 14. He directed to maintain law and order, especially on March 14 (Holi) and March 15 (Friday prayers). He asked police officials to identify sensitive areas and deploy additional police forces as well as conduct foot patrolling and ensure Police Response Vehicles of UP Police Integrated Emergency Response Centre 112 remains operational round the clock.

Besides, he directed 24X7 monitoring of social media for potential disturbances by posting fake and misleading contents. Additionally, the chief minister instructed to ensure cleanliness in urban and rural areas, prevent begging near religious sites, verification of e-rickshaw drivers’ credentials as well as address street dog issues in coordination with local municipal authorities. He also asked to launch identification drive and act against illegal immigrants and Rohingyas as well as prevent unauthorized taxi stands and street vendors from causing traffic congestion

The chief minister instructed the authorities to prevent the use of unfair means in Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. He emphasized on preventing the unauthorized use of loudspeakers at religious sites causing disturbance to students preparing for ongoing examinations of different boards. He also asked the authorities to ensure noise levels do not exceed permissible limits and remove loudspeakers if necessary, following due process.