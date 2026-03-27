Law-abiding citizens protected, zero tolerance for crime: Yogi

Extending greetings on the occasion of Navratri and Ram Navami, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said his government is working to realise the concept of “Ram Rajya” by ensuring a safe and secure environment in the state. He stressed that while law-abiding citizens are protected, a policy of zero tolerance is being followed against crime and corruption. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the ‘Chaitra Navratri’ festival, at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on Friday. (PTI)

After performing Kanya Puja, the chief minister said welfare schemes are being implemented without discrimination to ensure benefits reach every section of society.

“Every law-abiding citizen is protected, but there is zero tolerance for anti-social elements. There is sensitivity towards the last person in society, but zero tolerance for corruption and corrupt individuals. In Uttar Pradesh, heritage is respected alongside a guarantee of development,” he said.

Referring to initiatives of the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Adityanath said more than six crore people have been lifted above the poverty line in recent years and provided opportunities for a dignified life. He said over 2.61 crore households have been provided toilets, around 65 lakh families have benefited from housing schemes, and 9-10 crore people are covered under health insurance schemes with coverage of up to ₹5 lakh. Additionally, about 15 crore beneficiaries are receiving free ration, he added.

Calling Chaitra Shukla Navami an auspicious day symbolising prosperity and fulfilment, the chief minister said that the birth anniversary of Lord Ram continues to inspire people across all walks of life. Referring to developments in Ayodhya, he said the consecration of the idol of Lord Ram at the grand temple marked a historic moment, bringing a sense of fulfilment to millions of devotees.

Describing Navratri as a symbol of reverence for “Matrishakti”, Adityanath said initiatives such as Mission Shakti and Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao aim to ensure the safety, dignity and self-reliance of women. He added that 20% reservation for women has been ensured in the state police force, with over 44,000 women personnel currently serving.