Lawyers’ strike to continue, says Bar Council of UP

LUCKNOW The Bar Council of UP on Wednesday decided to continue its strike against the state government’s “inaction” in the August 29 incident of alleged police lathicharge on advocates in Hapur. The police had allegedly cane-charged lawyers in Hapur on August 29 when they were protesting the registration of an FIR against a woman lawyer and her father after she had an accident with policemen on a motorcycle. (Pic for representation)

Council chairman Shiv Kishor Gaur stated that lawyers across the state will continue to boycott courts on Thursday. Lawyers of the Allahabad high court and its Lucknow bench will also abstain from work.

Office-bearers of all lawyers’ associations of the state capital assembled at gate number six of the high court in Lucknow and staged a protest over the Hapur incident. They also held a meeting to decide the future course of action.

“Lawyers across the state will be on strike on Thursday as the state government has failed to take action against cops responsible for cane-charging lawyers in Hapur,” said Anand Mani Tripathi, president of Oudh Bar Association of the Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court.

Kuldeep Narain Mishra, general secretary of the Lucknow Bar Association of the district court, stated that lawyers of the district court will also be on strike on Thursday.

The lawyers were demanding FIR against cops involved in the cane-charge, transfer of district magistrate and superintendent of police, and implementation of the Lawyers’ Protection Act.