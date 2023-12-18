LDA allots houses to families displaced from Akbarpur, Bikhampur

To relocate the families displaced from Akbarpur and Bikhampur areas in Kukrail, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has started allotting houses to them under government schemes on Hardoi Road. Localities situated on the banks of Kukrail river in Lucknow (File)

According to the authority, it has allotted 72 houses at Basant Kunj on Hardoi Road under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to families displaced from Bikhampur; 18 other families have been allotted houses under the DUDA’s Asra Housing scheme.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

LDA vice-chairman Indramani Tripathi added 31 families of Akbarpur had been allotted houses under the PM Awas Yojana at Basant Kunj. Also, 58 families have so far been provided houses under the DUDA housing scheme, he added.

It may be pointed out that the LDA had issued demolition orders for houses built in Akbarpur. Around 1,200 people resided there.

It has already demolished illegal houses in Bikhampur.

According to LDA additional secretary Gyanendra Varma, those willing to relocate would have an option to pay installments for the houses over 10 years.