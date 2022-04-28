LDA proposal to raze illegal buildings by using explosives turned down

LUCKNOW The state government has turned down the Lucknow Development Authority’s (LDA) proposal for demolishing illegal constructions by controlled explosions using dynamites.

The LDA had forwarded a proposal to the state government in this regard but due to security concerns and high cost, it was turned down by the government, stated officials.

“Most of the illegal constructions are in congested localities. Hence, these cannot be demolished by explosives,” they added.

LDA chief engineer Indu Shekhar Singh stated that companies charge ₹400-500 per sq feet for demolishing a building.

“High cost and security aspects are taken into consideration for demolishing an illegal construction through controlled explosions by dynamites,” he said.

Among other options for demolishing a building are a crushing machine which could go up to 10-storey building and demolish it completely, added Singh.