LDA puts 475 properties worth ₹3,000 cr on e-auction

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has launched an e-auction for nearly 475 properties worth around ₹3,000 crore, including 149 residential plots in Gomti Nagar Extension and Basant Kunj schemes. The online portal is open till May 28, according to an official release issued on Wednesday. Representational image (Sourced)

LDA chairman Prathamesh Kumar said applicants can take part in the auction after depositing 10% of the reserve price as earnest money deposit (EMD). He said residential plots ranging from 25 square metres to 300 square metres have been offered in key locations across the city.

A key attraction in the auction is 12 newly planned residential plots in Sector-6 of Gomti Nagar Extension, developed on land reclaimed through a land audit and anti-encroachment drive. Officials said the reclaimed land has been converted into planned residential inventory. The plots measure between 112 square metres and 225 square metres, with reserve prices fixed at ₹36,000 per square metre. Their estimated prices range between ₹40 lakh and ₹82 lakh.

The authority has also listed 137 residential plots in Basant Kunj’s Sector-H, Sector-I and Gau Ghat areas. Officials said the smallest 25-square metre plot is priced at around ₹8.5 lakh, while the largest 300-square metre plot may fetch nearly ₹1 crore.

Besides this, LDA has offered four group housing plots near Rifa-e-Aam Club on Jagat Narayan Road for residential projects in Wazirganj. Additional secretary Gyanendra Verma said the projects are expected to improve organised housing facilities in the old city area. Two more group housing plots in Sector-7 of Gomti Nagar Extension have also been included in the auction.

The authority has further listed nine institutional plots in Anant Nagar under its proposed Edu City project, along with commercial shops, flats and housing units in multiple schemes across Lucknow.