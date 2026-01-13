LDA reviews Green Corridor design flaws after HT report

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) convened a high-level meeting on Tuesday to review design flaws and traffic bottlenecks at key intersections on the under-construction Green Corridor and to take reviews and objections from the Lucknow traffic police. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

The meeting followed the red flags raised by the Lucknow Traffic Police and highlighted in a Hindustan Times report published on January 8.

Chairing the meeting were deputy commissioner of police Kamlesh Dixit and LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar. Senior officials from the traffic police, engineering and project implementation units attended the meeting.

At the centre of the review are newly developed and proposed intersections at Samtamulak, Nishatganj and Hanuman Setu, where traffic police had cautioned that faulty designs could trigger congestion once the corridor becomes fully operational.

Officials said the LDA plans to introduce design changes based on traffic police suggestions to ensure uninterrupted vehicular movement. As part of this exercise, a drone survey was conducted at the Hanuman Setu roundabout during peak hours—10 am and 6 pm—for two consecutive days. According to the project implementation unit (PIU), traffic flow at the rotary was found to be smooth during the survey period.

However, at Nishatganj and Samtamulak roundabouts, officials acknowledged the possibility of traffic congestion. Traffic police have proposed replacing certain direct routes with U-turns to ease vehicular pressure. Trial runs will be conducted at these locations, and final design modifications will be implemented before the corridor is opened to the public.

The meeting also reviewed progress on the Green Corridor’s third and fourth phases, which include construction of a flyover, bridges and an embankment road from Samtamulak Chauraha to Kisan Path.

A key flyover is planned near Ekana Stadium on Shaheed Path. Kumar assured that traffic on Shaheed Path will not be halted during construction to minimise inconvenience to commuters.

He further directed officials to conduct a joint survey with the PWD, irrigation department and traffic police before starting work on new stretches, ensuring coordination and traffic-friendly execution of the project.