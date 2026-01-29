LDA to promote its land pooling policy, launch village-level outreach

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) will engage with farmers to explain the benefits of its land pooling policy for acquiring land for its IT City and Wellness City projects. For this, the administration will organise open village meetings and run focused publicity campaigns for the understanding of farmers. The divisional commissioner directed officials to prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the effective operation of sewage treatment plants in line with pollution control board norms. (File Photo)

During a review meeting of LDA’s development works on Thursday, divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant emphasised that the land pooling model offers farmers far greater returns than traditional land acquisition. LDA joint secretary Sushel Pratap Singh, along with other officials were also present.

Pant said farmers who offer land under the policy receive 25% of developed residential plots within the project area, whose market value is substantially higher than the cash compensation paid during acquisition. He underlined that spreading awareness about this benefit is essential to protect farmers’ interests and to ensure smooth execution of major residential projects.

He also directed LDA officials to visit villages covered under the IT City and Wellness City projects and hold open meetings with landowners. Pant instructed officials to install hoardings and distribute pamphlets in villages to maximise outreach. To encourage proactive fieldwork, he said LDA officials who facilitate a higher number of land pooling proposals should be rewarded.

During the meeting, Pant also reviewed the progress of integrated townships in the city. LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar informed that a third-party audit of basic civic amenities in all private townships will be conducted through consultants and that the process has already been initiated. The audit will be quarterly, with the cost to be borne by the developers.

The divisional commissioner directed officials to prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the effective operation of sewage treatment plants in line with pollution control board norms. He also emphasised regular monitoring of inlet and outlet water quality.

Reviewing the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS), Pant expressed dissatisfaction over delays and instructed officers to ensure timely and quality disposal of public complaints.