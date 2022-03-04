Leopard on prowl in Meerut captured after 8 hours
A leopard was spotted in a house in the Pallavpuram locality of the district on Friday morning, causing panic among residents. The sighting of the leopard prompted people to stay indoors for several hours.
Forest department teams struggled for hours to tranquillize the leopard, which was eventually captured on Friday evening after almost eight hours.
Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Meerut, Rajesh Kumar said that the leopard has been tranquilised and its rescue process is underway.
The DFO said leopards inhabit sugarcane fields and come out for shelter after harvesting of sugarcane crops this time of year. He said that it is difficult to say from where the animal entered the city’s populated area.
Dr Rajkumar Choudhary, a morning walker, spotted the leopard first around 8 am. He alerted the residents, in the meantime, the leopard jumped into the house of one, Swapnil Sharma. The terrified family locked themselves in the house.
Meanwhile, the matter was reported to the police, and cops made an announcement in the area asking people to remain indoors. The police informed the forest department, and a team of forest staff arrived with a net to catch the leopard. The leopard got entangled in the net but somehow escaped and started running in the streets.
Additionally, a school in the area instructed its students to remain in their classes, while police were manning the school gate to ensure the safety of students.
Later, a team of experts arrived with a tranquillizer gun, and the leopard was tranquillized in the evening. The leopard would be rescued and sent to Hastinapur to release in the wild.
This is the third instance when a leopard had entered the city area. Earlier, a leopard was spotted in a woodshop of Sadar in 2018 and it entered the Cantt hospital. Similarly, another leopard was spotted in a house in the Sadar area a few years ago.
-
Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack at 52; causes of sudden heart attacks
There has been a rising trend of sudden heart attack in people aged 40-50 and even younger. Stress, sedentary lifestyle, excessive consumption of fast food, heavy smoking, are said to be some of the reasons behind it.
-
'Cannot process his passing': Kohli, Rohit react to Shane Warne's death
The passing of the legendary Shane Warne has come as a huge shock to Indian batter Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma, as both tweeted their respect to the Australian great, who died of a 'suspected heart attack' on Friday.
-
Gavaskar slams 'Virat Kohli's out of touch' criticism after 45 vs SL in 1st Test
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Friday slammed critics for calling Virat Kohli “out of touch” after the 33-year-old was dismissed for 45 in the first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka in Mohali. The Test match marks Kohli's 100th appearance in the format, making him the 12th Indian cricketer to reach the milestone. Kohli looked in sublime touch throughout his 76-ball stay before being befuddled by left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya.
-
'If people are not getting to see me score big, it is due to their expectations'
Virat Kohli has not scored a century in international cricket since November of 2019 but for the former India captain, it is not something that bothers him as long as he continues to play crucial knocks for India.
-
Hygiene tips: Here's how to lead healthy and safe sexual life, reduce STI spread
Reproductive and sexual health implies that people are able to have a satisfying and safe sex life, prevent sexual infections and have the capacity to reproduce and the freedom to decide if, when and how often to do so. In other words, having access to sexual and reproductive health services, quality information about maintaining a healthy lifestyle and physical and mental health services can help couples achieve optimal health and wellbeing.